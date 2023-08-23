A gantry has collapsed at the construction site of a bridge in India, killing at least 17 workers

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Police say that a gantry at a railroad bridge being built in northeastern India has collapsed, killing at least 17 workers and injuring several others. The gantry collapsed Wednesday at a bridge in Sairang, a town on the outskirts of Aizawal, the capital of Mizoram state. The bridge has been under construction for nearly two years. Police say that people living nearby rescued injured workers and rushed them to hospital. Railroad authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse. There were 40 workers at the site when the accident happened. Rescuers from the government-run National Disaster Response Force have rushed to the scene to search for survivors.

