A Hong Kong court refused to ban a protest song. Now the government has been allowed to appeal

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong government has been given the green light to appeal a court’s refusal to ban a protest song. The decision Wednesday came after government lawyers cited national security concerns. “Glory to Hong Kong” was often sung by demonstrators during months of anti-government protests in 2019. It was later mistakenly played as the city’s anthem at international sporting events. The court’s decision in July not to ban the song was a setback for Hong Kong leaders seeking to crack down on dissent. Government lawyers sought an appeal, arguing that if the executive authority considered a measure necessary, the court should grant it. The lawyers’ arguments raised concerns over Hong Kong’s judicial independence.

