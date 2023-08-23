CHP: Child injured after vehicle runs stop sign, crashing into MUSD school bus

A child suffered minor injuries after a Morongo Unified School District bus was involved crash in Yucca Valley Wednesday afternoon.

MUSD officials said the school bus was carrying 28 children from La Content Middle School. The bus was traveling westbound on Onaga when it was involved in a collision at around 1:00 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, as the school bus was traveling on Onaga, a Yucca Valley man driving in a 2012 Nisan Murano was traveling southbound on Valley Vista Avenue. The Nissan failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection and struck the right side of the school bus.

"The bus traveled in a northwesterly direction, onto private property and through a wooden fence. The bus then struck a parked 2014 Chevrolet Cruze that was pushed in a northerly direction into a residence," reads a CHP news release.

CHP confirmed the 13-year-old student and the driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Students traveling on the bus who were able to make contact with their parents were picked up at the scene while the other children were transported on a new bus, according to MUSD.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and Morongo Unified School District Administrative personnel were on scene within minutes of the crash.

California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the crash. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.