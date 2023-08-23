Family set up GoFundMe page for funeral expenses of teen killed in Coachella shooting

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help family with funeral expenses for a 16-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Coachella over the weekend.

Joseph Aroz, 16, was pronounced dead after being shot Sunday at around 9:07 p.m. in the 53500 block of Cesar Chavez Street. Family said the shooting happened at the Cedar Springs Apartments.

No arrests have been announced in the murder. The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. continues investigating the crime.

"On August 20th we lost our beloved Jojo, he was only 16 years old. Jojo was loved by all of us, by so many...our world will never be the same," reads the caption on the page.

Click here if you would like to make a donation.

Anyone with information on the murder is encouraged to call Investigator Sturhmann at the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990 or Investigator Brown with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.

