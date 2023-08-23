Idina Menzel to headline Greater Palm Springs Pride Festival

"The Queen of Broadway" will headline the Greater Palm Springs Pride Festival in November.

Multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter and Tony Award-winning performer Idina Menzel will headline the three-day festival. She will perform on Saturday, November 4.

Menzel is perhaps best known for her time as the star of the smash-hit musical "Wicked" and the voice of Elsa in Disney's "Frozen" and "Frozen 2."

Just a few days ago, Menzel released her highly anticipated dance project "Drama Queen," which showcases her powerhouse vocals through soaring anthems and disco-infused beats.

The 37th annual Greater Palm Springs Pride Festival will be held on Fri Nov 3, Sat Nov 4, and Sun Nov 5.

Click here for information on the Palm Springs Pride Parade, which is held Sunday morning

A street fair, a music festival, and a gathering place, the Pride Festival celebrates all that is LGBTQ+ in Palm Springs. Sip, sashay, and celebrate in several downtown Palm Springs open-air event venues.

Friday 6:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Arenas District Stage

Pride Stage on Palm Canyon & Amado

Oscar's Stage at Indian Canyon on Tahquitz

Saturday (times vary by stage)

Arenas District Stage 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Palm Canyon Dr (between Amado and Baristo and side streets) 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Pride Stage at Palm Canyon and Amado 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Oscar's Stage Tahquitz and Indian Canyon 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

​Community Stage at Tahquitz and Palm Canyon 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday

La Crema Parade Stage 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Arenas District Stage 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Palm Canyon Dr (between Amado and Baristo and side streets) 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Pride Stage at Palm Canyon and Amado 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Oscar's Stage Tahquitz and Indian Canyon 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Community Stage at Tahquitz and Palm Canyon 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sip, Sashey, and Celebrate in the Pride Event Zone in Palm Springs. Palm Canyon Drive is home to a friendly Pride Festival unique to Southern California. Enjoy beverages and food with friends while you explore a diverse array of artists, entertainers, beverage stations, and purveyors of various items, including jewelry, snacks, and sweets. Add all that to great shopping, restaurants, clubs, and entertainment venues. The result is like no place else – Palm Springs Pride.

Features include a Children’s Headquarters (CHQ) space for games and crafts and the Youth Zone hosted by Safe Schools Desert Cities. The festival features over 250 marketplace exhibitors, non-profit organizations, and food and beverage vendors.

Location

The Festival is a community event held in multiple downtown venues, including:

Palm Canyon Dr between Amado and Baristo

on the streets around the downtown park on Museum Way, and

The Arenas District between Indian Canyon and S. Calle Encilia.

For more information, visit www.pspride.org