Iran sentences 8 to prison over paramilitary’s death during last year’s nationwide protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has sentenced seven men and a woman to prison after their convictions over allegedly aiding two men earlier executed for killing a paramilitary volunteer during the nationwide protests last year that followed the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody. That’s according to state media reports Wednesday. The sentences come just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Amini’s Sept. 16 death, as authorities have rounded up activists and others in an apparent attempt to tamp down on any dissent ahead of it. Among those convicted was a doctor who received a 15-year sentence. During the protests, doctors who treated those taking part in the demonstrations faced harassment and arrest.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.