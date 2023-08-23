Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is sold for an undisclosed price to a newly registered company

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Known as the Zorro Ranch, a high-desert property once owned by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been sold after two years on the market. An attorney for Epstein’s estate confirmed Tuesday that the ranch had been sold for an undisclosed price, and the proceeds would be used to help pay creditors. Records kept by the Santa Fe County assessor list the new owner as San Rafael Ranch LLC, which registered with the secretary of state’s office in late July. The disgraced financier was found dead in 2019 in his Manhattan jail cell, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Federal watchdogs have said negligence, misconduct and job failures had enabled him to take his own life.

