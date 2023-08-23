Pittsburgh police evacuate homes near an ongoing shooting scene after officials try to evict a resident



By Danny Freeman, Zenebou Sylla and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — An “extremely active” shooting situation is underway in Pittsburgh, city officials said Wednesday.

Shots are “continuing to be fired” after the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office tried to evict a resident in the Garfield area and the suspect opened fire on deputies, officials said.

Officials are warning residents to avoid the area as police evacuate nearby residents.

“Officers are beginning to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad St.” Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted at 12:11 p.m. Wednesday.

“If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location. Officers will be entering to help guide you to safety.”

About an hour earlier, police asked residents to “Avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood due to an active shooting situation.”

“This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect, but there is only one, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Manko said.

The FBI said it is assisting local authorities but deferred further comment to Pittsburgh police and the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

