Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ reportedly dismissed after vanishing in wake of Wagner uprising

Gen. Sergei Surovikin, a former commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine who was linked to the leader of an armed rebellion, has been dismissed from his job as chief of the air force, according to Russian state media. The report Wednesday came after weeks of uncertainty about his fate following the short-lived uprising. Surovikin has not been seen in public since armed rebels marched toward Moscow in June, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner mercenary group. In a video released during the uprising, Surovikin urged Prigozhin’s men to pull back. During his long absence, Russian media have speculated about Surovikin’s whereabouts, with some claiming he had been detained due to his purported close ties to Prigozhin.

By The Associated Press

