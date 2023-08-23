Shooting outside residence hall at Alabama A&M campus leaves 2 people injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police say a shooting outside a residence hall at an Alabama college campus has left two people injured. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says in an email that Tuesday’s shooting occurred at Alabama A&M University. Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a fight between two people and was an isolated occurrence. Police say both people have minor injuries. Investigators were obtaining arrest warrants on assault charges for both people involved. Alabama A&M University is in north Alabama and has an enrollment of about 6,100 students. Local news outlets report the north Alabama campus had been briefly placed on a lockdown.

