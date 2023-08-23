Who’s in, who’s out, who’s boycotting: The 8 candidates expected onstage for the first GOP debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Eight candidates are expected onstage at the first Republican presidential primary debate, but one of them might not be able to make it. The candidates the Republican National Committee announced for Wednesday night’s debate in Milwaukee include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and ex-Vice President Mike Pence. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum qualified but hurt himself playing basketball Tuesday and went to a hospital. Former President Donald Trump is the primary’s early front-runner and says he’ll skip the debate. At least three candidates who thought they’d qualified were excluded. One of them is conservative radio host Larry Elder, who’s threatening to sue the RNC.

