Wisconsin Republicans ask newly elected liberal justice to not hear redistricting case
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature have asked that the newest Democratic-backed justice on the state Supreme Court recuse herself from lawsuits seeking to overturn GOP-drawn electoral maps, arguing that she has prejudged the cases. Republicans argue in their motions filed Tuesday with the Wisconsin Supreme Court that Protasiewicz can’t fairly hear the cases because during her campaign for the seat earlier this year she called the Republican-drawn maps “unfair” and “rigged” and said there needs to be “a fresh look at the gerrymandering question.” Protasiewicz never said during the campaign how she would rule on redistricting.