Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a faculty member was shot and killed in a University of North Carolina building. They say the Monday shooting was in Caudill Laboratories and a suspect has been arrested. Charges were pending, and the suspect was not immediately identified. Students and faculty at the flagship campus barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms for hours until a lockdown was lifted. The school had warned students to seek shelter indoors and avoid windows. They posted “all clear” online about three hours later. Police say a motive isn’t known and the weapon has not been found.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM, GARY D. ROBERTSON and SARAH RANKIN Associated Press

