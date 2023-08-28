Illinois judge refuses to dismiss case against father of parade shooting suspect

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has refused to dismiss the case against a father who helped his son obtain a gun license three years before authorities say the younger man fatally shot seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago. The Monday rulings followed arguments by the father’s lawyer at an earlier hearing that Illinois prosecutors charged him under an unconstitutionally vague law. Prosecutors alleged Robert Crimo Jr. helped Robert Crimo III obtain a gun license years before the Highland Park shooting even though the then-19-year-old had threatened violence. Crimo Jr. had pleaded not guilty to seven counts of reckless conduct. The son has pleaded not guilty to charges in the shooting.

