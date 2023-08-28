Mark Meadows says actions laid out in Georgia election indictment were part of his official duties

ATLANTA (AP) — Mark Meadows has testified that actions detailed in a sweeping indictment accusing him of participating in an illegal conspiracy to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia were all part of his job as White House chief of staff. Meadows made the claim Monday as part of his argument that the case should be moved from a state court to federal court. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones did not immediately rule. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says Meadows’ actions were political in nature and not performed as part of his official duties.

