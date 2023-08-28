One year before Paralympics, Paris trying to make city more accessible to those with disabilities
By YOUCEF BOUNAB
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Paris has one year to go before hosting the Paralympic Games and is faced with a significant challenge: the accessibility of its public transit. It only has one subway line totally accessible out of 16. The Paralympics start on Aug. 28, 2024, and the city is under pressure to find solutions. Both the Games’ organizers and wheelchair-bound athletes see the Paris Paralympics as an opportunity to bring about durable change. Former wheelchair tennis gold medalist Michael Jérémiasz said the Paralympics will be an exciting celebration but afterwards, ‘’life and the constraints of daily life take over.”