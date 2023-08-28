WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves at the White House, following an agreement between the two nations on possible legal pathways for migrants. The two leaders are expected to discuss on Tuesday how the two nations can work together to strengthen economic ties through new jobs, advance democracy and promote orderly migration. The Central American nation has emerged as an immigration hotspot, as migrants increasingly travel through the dangerous Darien Gap from Colombia into Central America and north into Costa Rica.

