Sudan’s military leader travels to Egypt in his first trip abroad since the war

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s top military officer is traveling to Egypt on his first trip abroad since the country plunged into a large-scale conflict this year. The ruling Sovereign Council says its chairman, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, is expected to hold talks Tuesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on the latest developments in Sudan. The country plunged into chaos in mid-April when simmering tensions between the military, led by Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary, the Rapid Support Forces commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere.

