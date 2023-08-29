Britain’s top diplomat visits China for the first time in 5 years, hoping to stabilize ties

BEIJING (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat, James Cleverly, has begun a long-awaited visit to China as the two countries attempt to stabilize ties that have frayed in recent years. The trip is the first by a United Kingdom foreign secretary to China in more than five years. Relations have sunk over Beijing’s curbing of civil liberties in the former British colony of Hong Kong, abuses against the Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region, China’s support for Russia, and Britain’s close security ties with the United States. On Wednesday, Cleverly met first with Vice President Han Zheng, who said the visit will “further promote the sound and stable development of bilateral relations.” The diplomat is also scheduled to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

