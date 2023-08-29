Conservative groups draw up plan to dismantle the US government and replace it with Trump’s vision
By LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — With more than a year to go before the 2024 election, a constellation of conservative organizations is preparing for a possible second White House term for Donald Trump. The conservative organizations are recruiting thousands of Americans to travel to Washington on a mission to dismantle the federal government and replace it with a vision closer to Trump’s own. The Project 2025 effort is being led by the Heritage Foundation think tank and fueled by former Trump administration officials with a nearly 1,000-page how-to book. They want to shrink government from within by firing up to 50,000 federal workers whom Republicans call “deep state” bureaucrats.