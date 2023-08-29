Skip to Content
EPA holds community meeting in Mecca over notice of toxic pollutants from a nearby power plant

Tuesday evening, residents in Mecca heard from the Environmental Protection Agency about its notice of violation to a nearby power plant.

Last year, the EPA discovered that the Desert View Power Plant had emitted high levels of toxic air pollutants like mercury and carbon monoxide.

Concerns from Mecca residents began growing because of its proximity to the plant. The issue has prompted several community meetings. 

The EPA shared that their investigation is still ongoing.

Desert View Power Plant says their main job is burning agricultural waste as well as waste from landfills, it is then turned into electricity. 

In a statement, they tell us they have been working closely with the EPA to address the notice of violation.

