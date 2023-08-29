Heavy rains cause significant flooding in parts of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thunderstorms have dumped heavy rains that caused significant flooding in parts of West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice issued a state of emergency in at least five counties Monday. That enabled the National Guard to activate swift-water rescue teams and use helicopters in areas hit by significant flooding. In a statement on social media, the Kanawha County Commission told residents in affected areas to seek higher ground. It said the flooding was “an ongoing, life-threatening emergency.” The commission says that based on radar estimates, up to 6 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time in areas east of Charleston that sent several creeks out of their banks.

