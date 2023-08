Johnny & Associates founder Kitagawa sexually assaulted hundreds of teens, investigation finds

TOKYO (AP) — A team investigating sexual assault allegations against the late founder of a talent agency for boy bands says it has found the charges credible and is calling for financial compensation for the victims. The investigation concluded Johnny Kitagawa sexually assaulted teen boys as far back as the 1950s, with at least several hundred people targeted. About a dozen men have come forward in recent months, alleging sexual abuse by the founder of Johnny & Associates. Kitagawa died in 2019 and was never charged. The special investigative team said the company’s current chief executive, Julie Keiko Fujishima, should resign.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.