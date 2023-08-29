Judge delays deciding whether prosecution of man charged in Colorado supermarket shooting can resume

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A judge will hold a hearing with experts to determine if a mentally ill man man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 is mentally competent to be prosecuted in the mass shooting. Prosecutors revealed last week that experts at the state mental hospital have determined that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is now mentally competent to proceed in the case. However, his lawyer requested a hearing with testimony from both prosecutors and the defense to be held before Judge Ingrid Bakke rules on whether she believes he is now competent. She plans to hold that within the next month.

