More than 60 people detained after a gay wedding in southern Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria say they detained at least 67 people celebrating a gay wedding. It is one of the largest mass detentions targeting homosexuality, which is outlawed in the country. A police spokesman says the suspects were arrested in southern Delta state’s Ekpan town at about 2 a.m. on Monday. He said that homosexuality “will never be tolerated” in the West African nation. Arrests of gay people are common in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, where the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act carries up to 14 years in jail for gay individuals. Accomplices also face 10 years in prison. Enacted in 2013, the law has been condemned locally and internationally, though it is also supported by many in Nigeria.

