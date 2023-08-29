Sudan’s military leader visits Egypt on his first trip abroad since his country plunged into war

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s top military officer has made a one-day visit to Egypt on his first trip abroad since his country plunged into large-scale conflict this year. The Egyptian presidency says President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi held talks Tuesday with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the chairman of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council. It says the two leaders discussed efforts to end the conflict in Sudan in a way that preserves the sovereignty and integrity of the Sudanese state. Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April when simmering tensions between the Burhan-led army and the a powerful paramilitary force commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo exploded into open fighting in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.