Typhoon Saola strengthens as it passes Taiwan on its way to China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Typhoon Saola has strengthened overnight as it continues its path across the Pacific and heads for China’s southern coast. The typhoon is moving northwest with sustained winds of 191 kph (118 mph) and gusts of up to 234 kph (145 mph), according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau and is now considered a strong typhoon. The typhoon’s eye won’t hit Taiwan’s mainland, but will hit the island’s southern cities with its outer bands. The weather bureau also warned of heavy rain and strong winds in Taiwan’s southern cities, and especially southern Pingtung county. The typhoon is currently traveling directly south of Taiwan, in the Bashi Channel.

