West Virginia University recommends keeping some language classes, moving forward with axing majors

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University plans to eliminate its world languages department but is recommending letting students take some language elective courses as it faces a growing budget shortfall. The state’s flagship university announced recently it was considering slashing the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics despite criticism from students and faculty. The school is facing declining enrollment and a $45 million budget shortfall. After an appeals hearing, the university’s office of the provost announced Tuesday it plans to still go forward with seeking the bulk of the cuts, but allow continued face-to-face instruction in Spanish and Chinese. A final decision by its board of governors is expected in September.

