What makes Idalia so potent? It’s feeding on intensely warm water that acts like rocket fuel

By
Published 4:50 PM

By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer

Feeding on some of the hottest water on the planet, forecasters expect Hurricane Idalia to rapidly strengthen as it bears down on Florida. Scientists say 89-degree water where Idalia has been hovering effectively acts as rocket fuel for the storm. Hurricanes get their energy from warm water, and Idalia is at an all-you-can-eat buffet. Meteorologists said sudden storm strengthening is especially dangerous for coastal residents. This has been happening a lot lately. Six storms in 2021 rapidly intensified. A new study says rapid intensification is happening three times more often now globally than 40 years ago.

Associated Press

