Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under a proposed Biden administration rule

NEW YORK (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing a new rule that would make 3.6 million more U.S. workers eligible for overtime pay, reviving an Obama-era policy effort that was ultimately scuttled in court. The new rule would require employers to pay overtime to so-called white collar workers who make less than $55,000 a year, up from the current threshold of $35,568, which was set by the Trump administration in 2019. In another significant change, the rule proposes automatic increases to the salary level each year. The new rule, which is subject to a publicly commentary period and wouldn’t take effect for months, would have the biggest impact on retail, food, hospitality, manufacturing and other industries where many managerial employees meet the new threshold.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.