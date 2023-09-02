Former Italian premier claims French missile downed passenger jet in 1980, presses Paris for truth

ROME (AP) — A former Italian premier is contending that a French air force missile brought down a passenger jet over the Mediterranean Sea in 1980 and is appealing to France’s president to respond. The crash of the Italian domestic airliner killed all 81 persons aboard. What caused the crash is an enduring mystery. In an interview published on Saturday by Rome daily La Repubblica, former Premier Giuliano Amato said he’s convinced that France accidentally hit the plane while aiming for a Libyan military jet believed to have been flying Libya’s then-dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Amato also claimed that Italy tipped off Gadhafi, who didn’t board the Libyan jet. Amato wants French President Emmanuel Macron to refute or confirm French involvement. Macron’s office refused comment on Saturday.

