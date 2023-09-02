Ohio votes on abortion rights this fall. Misinformation about the proposal is already spreading

A ballot measure in Ohio that would guarantee access to abortion rights is fueling misleading claims about how the proposal could influence abortion care, gender-related health care and parental consent in the state. The Associated Press spoke to medical and legal experts who explained what the proposed constitutional amendment would mean if it were to pass in November. Those experts evaluated misleading claims that the amendment is about gender-related care or parental consent, that it would lead to abortions “up to birth,” that it would enable abusers and that it would open the door to infanticide.

By ALI SWENSON and CHRISTINE FERNANDO Associated Press

