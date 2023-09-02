Shooting at Louisiana high school football game kills student and wounds a woman, police say

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana say a shooting during halftime of a high school football game has killed a 16-year-old student and wounded a woman in the arm. West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Landon Groger said no arrests have been made as of Saturday. A medical helicopter landed on the field Friday evening at Port Allen High School. The two victims were rushed to the hospital, where the teen was pronounced dead. The woman’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. The West Baton Rouge School Board said crisis teams will be available to assist students when classes resume after Labor Day weekend.

