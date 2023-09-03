Aerosmith singer and Maui homeowner Steven Tyler urges tourists to return to the island

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler wants his fans to visit the Hawaiian island of Maui to help its economy recover from last month’s devastating wildfires. Tyler, who has a home on Maui, told the audience at the opening night of the band’s farewell tour in Philadelphia on Saturday night not to be afraid to book a vacation on the island. While fires destroyed the town of Lahaina, other tourist resort spots elsewhere on Maui were untouched and remain open. But they are struggling with reduced bookings after Hawaiian officials initially told tourists to stay away. Officials reversed that guidance after it became apparent how much the fires had impacted Maui’s tourist-based economy.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.