Labor Day weekend in the Coachella Valley

Labor Day weekend is in full swing here in the valley, and across the nation with many Americans enjoying the long holiday.

The holiday weekend is projected to be the third busiest travel weekend of the year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

We spoke to some of those travelers coming to the Coachella Valley for the three day weekend. One of them tells us she’s here to spend time with family and splurge on some Labor Day sales.

"I know that they have sales and things that are usually never on sale, they probably go on sale this weekend. So we're just taking advantage of that,"said Millilani Morena, who's visiting from Menifee.

Although labor day is celebrated throughout the nation, its origin is sometimes forgotten.

We asked some Valley residents like, Ulizes Gonzalez, why they celebrate the holiday. "I would say probably just to remind people to like splurge on themselves once a year, maybe while you're having a day off."

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the holiday was celebrated as early as 1882 with Congress officially making it a Federal holiday almost 130 years ago, in 1894.

The holiday is celebrated to pay tribute to the American worker and recognize their contributions to the country’s economy and well being.