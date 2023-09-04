4 alleged gunmen have been killed in a clash with marines in a Mexican border city

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four people have been killed in a shootout with marines in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, triggering an alert to shelter in place from the U.S. consulate in the city across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas. The Tamaulipas state communications office said via X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the clash occurred Monday during an operation related to the investigation of a kidnapping. It said four civilians were killed. Authorities recovered guns and radios. No marines were injured. The Navy confirmed that its personnel were involved, but did not provide any details.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.