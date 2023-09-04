Mob attacks on Christian churches and homes in Pakistan set off by false implication, police say

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say last month’s mob attacks on churches and homes of Christians in eastern Pakistan erupted after three Christians falsely implicated two others in a blasphemy case due to a personal dispute. Police said Monday the breakthrough in the investigation came after police arrested the three suspects and they confessed to throwing Quran pages outside the house of the man with which they had a dispute. Authorities have repaired most of the churches damaged in August and handed out thousands of dollars to nearly 100 Christian families whose homes were destroyed or damaged. Police have also arrested nearly 200 Muslims over involvement in the attacks.

