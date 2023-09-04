Sudan’s top general meets with South Sudan’s president on the war

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s top military general has visited South Sudan and held talks with its president. It is Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan’s second trip abroad since the war in his country started in April. Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council says Burhan discussed regional efforts to find a settlement to the conflict in Sudan with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir. The visit comes after Burhan met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi last week. In April, simmering tensions between Sudan’s military, led by Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open fighting.

