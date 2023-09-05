Death certificate: Bob Barker died of Alzheimer’s Disease

Legendary "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker died from complications of Alzheimer's disease, according to a death certificate made public today.

The document, first obtained by TMZ, also cites hypertension, hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia as contributing factors in the 99-year-old personality's death. Barker never publicly disclosed an Alzheimer's diagnosis, so it remained unclear how long he may have suffered from the disease.

In a statement to ABC7, Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet said only, "Up until two months before Bob Barker's passing, he routinely participated in conversation and bedside exercises."

According to the station, the certificate indicates his cremated remains will be interred later this month at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, where his wife Dorothy Jo Gideon was buried in 1981.

Barker died at about 8 a.m. Aug. 26 in his longtime Hollywood Hills home, according to Roger Neal, who made the announcement on behalf of Burnet, Barker's longtime friend and the co-executor of his estate.

One of the most iconic figures in television history, Barker hosted "The Price is Right'' from 1972 to 2007. He once held the record for hosting the most game show episodes with 6,828, before that mark was broken in 2014 by "Jeopardy!'' host Alex Trebek.