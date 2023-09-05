Stark urban-rural divide emerges in tight Utah GOP special congressional primary race
By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
A stark, urban-rural divide has made a Utah special congressional primary race between a Donald Trump critic and a Trump supporter too early to call. The race is seen as a gauge of how Republican voters feel about a string of indictments against the former president as he seeks another term. The primary on Tuesday to replace longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart pitted Becky Edwards against former Stewart staffer Celeste Maloy and former Republican national committeeman Bruce Hough. Maloy, a Trump supporter, overtook Edwards, a Trump critic, with strength from rural areas. The winner in the reliably Republican district is favored to beat their Democratic opponent in November.