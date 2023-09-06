Floods from Tropical Storm Haikui kill 2 and displace thousands in China’s Fujian province

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say at least two people have been killed and thousands evacuated due to floods in China’s southeastern coastal Fujian province brought by Tropical Storm Haikui. Chinese media reported schools were closed and flights suspended, while more than 30,000 people were evacuated. State media reported two firefighters have died and one police officer is missing after floodwaters carried away a fire engine on a rescue mission. Haikui swept across Taiwan as a typhoon earlier in the week, injuring dozens and leaving thousands of people without power. It weakened to a tropical storm when it made landfall in Fujian. The affected area lies between the coast and inland mountains, and is particularly prone to flooding.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.