The Great Salt Lake is shrinking rapidly and Utah has failed to stop it, a new lawsuit says

A coalition of environmental groups is suing Utah’s government for, in its view, failing to stop the Great Salt Lake from shrinking at an alarming pace. Organizations including the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity allege that the streams and creeks that should be filling the lake are being diverted for new development and industry. That has left the lake at dangerously low levels that threaten to push bird species toward extinction. The groups also say that as the lake dries, toxic chemicals in the lakebed will be released into the air, threatening nearby residents.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.