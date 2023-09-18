Insecticide spraying scheduled in Mecca due to rise in mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District, the CVMVCD, will be spraying EPA-approved insecticide in Mecca through Wednesday from 1:00 a.m. until 7:00 a.m.

The CVMVCD is spraying insecticide in response to the rise in West Nile virus carrying mosquitoes in the area.

While Mecca is being targeted for spraying this week, this is a preventative measure to protect the valley at large from the virus.

In 2023, two dozen mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus across the Coachella Valley in areas like Palm Springs and La Quinta.

There have been no positive human cases in the valley but three human cases have been found in other parts of Riverside County this year.

The CVMVCD will be targeting the following areas in Mecca this week:

- 66th avenue and Date Palm

- Lincoln Street

- Fillmore Street

-62nd and 66th avenue

-68th and 73rd avenues

