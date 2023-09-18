Residents with storm damage of $10,000 or more can file for tax relief

Property owners who incurred damage from Tropical Storm Hilary of $10,000 or more can file a claim for disaster property tax relief with Riverside County, it was announced today.

The relief will cover taxable property including residences, commercial buildings, boats and aircrafts that are locally assessed, according to Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and Riverside County Clerk Recorder Peter Aldana.

"When major calamities such as fires or floods damage or destroy property, the owner may be eligible for property tax relief,'' county officials wrote in a statement. "In such cases, the assessor's office will reappraise the property to reflect its damaged condition."

Properties that are reappraised will retain their previous value for tax purposes, according to county officials. Information about the relief program, posted by the Riverside County Assessor County Clerk Recorder's office can be found at rivcoacr.org/disaster-relief.

The Application for Reassessment claim forms were also mailed to homeowners who were identified as being impacted by the storm, county officials said. Homeowners who did not receive the form but were impacted by the storm were asked to contact the assessor's office.

"Your property, your assets, and your peace of mind matter, and we are committed to providing support during these challenging times,'' Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder Peter Aldana said in a statement. "Don't hesitate to reach out and access the assistance you deserve.''

Property owners must file the form with the Riverside County Assessor's office within a year from the date of the damaged or destroyed property in order to qualify for the tax relief, according to county officials.