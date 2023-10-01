A woman who fled the Maui wildfire on foot has died after weeks in a hospital burn unit

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman who escaped Hawaii’s Lahaina wildfire by running through a flaming field has died after spending more than seven weeks in a hospital burn unit. Laurie Allen is among at least 98 people killed by the fire Aug. 8 that devastated historic Lahaina on the west coast of Maui. The fire was the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century and destroyed 2,200 buildings, most of them homes. Allen’s sister in law, Penny Allen Hood, writes on a gofundme page that Laurie Allen died peacefully Friday. She fled the fire on foot after a fallen tree blocked her car.

