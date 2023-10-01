Pakistani Taliban attack a police post in eastern Punjab province, killing 1 officer

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani Taliban fighters have attacked a police post in eastern Punjab province, killing one officer and injuring three others. That triggered a shootout in which two of the attackers were killed. Imran Nawaz, a spokesperson for the counterterrorism police, said a group of 10 to 12 militants attacked the Kundal police post in the Easa Khel area of Mianwali district, triggering an intense exchange of fire as reinforcements arrived at the besieged police post early Sunday. Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack. The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but are allied with the Afghan Taliban. Meanwhile, the death toll from Friday’s bombing in Baluchistan is now 60.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.