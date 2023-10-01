Polish opposition head Donald Tusk leads march to boost chances to unseat conservatives in election

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Opposition leader Donald Tusk is leading a march in Poland’s capital to mobilize supporters and boost his coalition’s chances of unseating the conservative government in an upcoming parliamentary election. His Civic Coalition is a few percentage points behind the governing Law and Justice party in recent surveys. Tusk told supporters at Sunday’s “March of a Million Hearts” that political “change for the better is inevitable” in Poland. Civic Coalition is vowing to mend ties with the European Union, which has had strained relations with Poland during the eight years the Law and Justice party has governed the country. Tusk spent five years as president of the European Council after serving as Poland’s prime minister.

