The Supreme Court’s new term starts Monday. Here’s what you need to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems a bit quieter than in recent years as the justices begin a new term. Major cases await, as they always do. There are challenges to regulatory agencies and efforts to regulate social media platforms. But nothing comes close to the conservative-driven decisions overturning Roe v. Wade’s right to an abortion and expanding gun rights in June 2022, then ending affirmative action in higher education and killing the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan last June. That could change, if the prosecution of Donald Trump or efforts to keep him off the ballot somehow reach the justices. Ethical issues also are hovering over the court.

