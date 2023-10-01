Tropical Storm Philippe a threat for flash floods overnight in Leeward Islands, forecasters say

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Philippe will begin threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash flooding in the Leeward Islands in the coming hours. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Philippe was centered Sunday afternoon about 160 miles east of Guadeloupe and about 205 miles east-southeast of Barbuda. Top sustained winds were at 50 mph as Philippe was moving west-northwest at 7 mph. A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Antigua and Barbuda. The hurricane center urged those in the northern Leeward Islands to monitor the storm’s progress, noting additional tropical storm watches or warnings could be required in the coming hours.

