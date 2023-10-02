Hundreds join search for 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park

MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — Around 400 people are now involved in a search of an upstate New York park for a 9-year-old girl who vanished during a camping trip over the weekend. Authorities say Charlotte Sena may have been abducted while riding her bicycle Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles north of Albany. The searchers on Monday included police, firefighters and rangers, and authorities have asked the FBI for help. State troopers also set up several checkpoints on roads near the park. Charlotte, a fourth grader from nearby Greenfield, was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.